Patricia Ray Grover 1940 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Patricia Ray Grover died on June 22, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in Passaic, N.J. on May 13, 1940, to proud parents Ray Llewellyn Brooks and Mazie Willard Brooks. She was the oldest of four girls. Brunswick was Patricia’s home throughout her life; where she attended Hawthorne Elementary School, Brunswick Junior High and then Brunswick High School graduating in 1958. After graduation, Patricia married Remi Thiboutot in the same year. They were blessed with two children Michael Anthony and Marta Jean. Patricia dearly loved her children and was immensely proud of their successful careers, Michael as an entrepreneur event planner/caterer in Los Angeles, Calif. working with everyone from Hollywood stars to Presidents of the United States and Marta as a Doctor of Pharmacy and former President of two companies, who currently serves as a Department Chair and Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice at Regis University in Denver, Colo. Pat’s own career started out with selling Sarah Coventry Jewelry and from there to selling Avon Cosmetics. She made a career switch in the early 70’s to work as a telephone operator in the Portland and Bath areas. Eventually tired of commuting, she accepted a position as a switchboard operator at Bowdoin College, where she worked until her retirement. One of the things, she loved most was getting to talk to the students and offer motherly advice to those, so far from home and they loved her for it. Patricia, also affectionately known as Totsie, remarried in 1973 to James A. Grover and remained married to him until his death in 2021. She loved working with Jim in the garden, searching for antique glass artware (especially purple), and her two cats, Sweet Pea and Wrigley. She would tell family stories and jokes, often repeating them over the years, for all to enjoy and for her to laugh about, once again. She always loved a good laugh. Pat also enjoyed traveling taking trips with her mother and sisters back to the birthplaces of her parents in Pennsylvania, a donkey sanctuary in California, and her daughter to Calgary Canada to watch professional bull riding, San Antonio, Texas to the Women’s Final Four competition, Custer State Park, S.D. to see Mt Rushmore, plus the running of the bison, and Nashville, Tenn. to partake in the Grand Ole Opry. This last trip was in celebration of her very deep love of country music. Patricia is preceded in death by her mother and father, Mazie and Ray Brooks; half-brother, Barry L. Brooks; and husband, James A. Grover. She is survived by her son, Michael A. Brooks and daughter, Marta J. Brooks (Sheri); sisters, Mary E. Wilbur (Gene, deceased), Priscilla B. Bullard (Jim), and Carol A. Brooks; a niece, Jessica C. Bullard and nephews, Brooks P. Bullard and Samuel A. Wilbur. The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Mid Coast Hospital for their dedicated care of Pat and her family. A graveside service will take place on July 1, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Varney Cemetery, Brunswick and a Celebration of Life on July 17, hosted by her children where family and friends are asked to share their memories and enjoy food & drink. Details to follow. Arrangements are in the care of the Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, where memories and condolences may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In the spirit of her love for cats, donations can be offered in her name to: Midcoast Humane 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous