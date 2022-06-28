AUBURN – Jean M. Cote, 88, a resident of the Sarah Frye Home passedaway Friday June 23, 2022, at the Androscoggin Hospice House following a brief illness. Jean died just three days shy of her 89th birthday which she was looking forward in celebrating.A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Jean’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m., Friday July 1, at Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. Graveside committal prayers will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lewiston. Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday June 30, from 5-7 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.To view the obituary, share a memory, or leave a message of condolence, please visit http://www.lynchbrothers.com.Memorial donations in Jean’s memory may be made to Make a WishFoundation-Maine66 Mussey Road﻿ Scarborough, ME 04074

