Robert J. Bisson 1950 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Robert J. Bisson, 71, of Topsham, died on June 23, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Robert was born in Brunswick on Dec. 7, 1950, the son of Paul and Lorraine (Poulin) Bisson. He was known for his strong work ethic, and he put it to use his whole life. Over the years he worked at HC Crooker while also working and later being part owner of L. P. Bisson and Sons, John Davis, Topsham Glass, and Brunswick Glass. But above all, he ran L. P. Bisson and Sons, and the farm surrounding it, on the Meadow Road, in Topsham. Though his work as a farmer didn’t allow Robert to be a member of social clubs, he was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick and was a Knights of Columbus 4th degree. He was a life member. Robert was predeceased by his parents, sisters Louise Bernier and Lucille Pelkey, sister-in-law Carol Bisson, brothers-in-law Henry Bernier and Tom Glowdus, nephew Harry Downs, Jr, and his niece Kathy Winn. He is survived by his wife Paula Laffely Bisson, whom he married on June 1, 1968, at St. John’s in Brunswick, daughter Cindy Smith, sons James and Cindy (Skelton) Bisson, Phillipe and Brenda (Rogers) Bisson, and Stephen and Autumn (Johnson) Bisson, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, brothers Raymond and Carol, Roger, Arthur and Diana, and Andy and Tina, sisters Priscille and Doug Pollock, Marie and Jim Pennell, Dee and Rosemarie Bisson, Doris and Nick Bets, brother-in-law Ronald and Sally Laffely, sisters-in-law Joanne and Steven Compton and Sandra and John Best Sr., an uncle, an aunt, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be visiting hours from 6-8 p.m., on Friday, July 1, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., in Lewiston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 39 Pleasant St., in Brunswick Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert’s memory to St. John’s Catholic School, 37 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

