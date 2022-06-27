Robert “Bob” H. Pinkerton, 89, of Kennebunk, passed away June 25, 2022. He was born April 9, 1933, in Sanford to John and Louise (Burk) Pinkerton.

Bob married Judith Diehl on Aug. 8, 1959. He proudly served our country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Following his training in the Air Force, Bob worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for 40 years as an air traffic controller until his retirement.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Pinkerton. He is survived by his: wife of 63 years, Judith Pinkerton of Kennebunk; sister, Harriet Lacey of Wells; nieces, Deborah and Sue Ann; nephews, James and Owen; great-niece, Ana; great-nephew, Daniel; and great-great-nephews, Caleb and Joshua.

A private celebration of Bob’s life will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bob‘s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

