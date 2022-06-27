BIDDEFORD — Stephen J. Perry (54) of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2022.

Steve was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Jan. 17, 1968, to Elizabeth (Betty) Jordan and Leighton M. Perry, both of Kennebunkport. He attended Scarborough schools and graduated from Kissimmee High School in Florida, where he had lived with his father and stepmother Carley Huff Perry. After high school Steve entered the Army and served four years in Fort Hood, Texas.

After his service in the Army, Steve returned to Maine where he held various jobs. Steve worked for many years with his brother-in-law Mark, eventually starting his own business as a carpenter, he was exceptional in this field and his work will live on throughout Southern Maine and New Hampshire. He truly loved working with his hands.

Steve was most happy in the woods or the outdoors, where it was peaceful and away from the hub bub of the world. He was an avid hunter and fisherman which he enjoyed doing with his buddies, and his number one nephew, Christopher. When he wasn’t working, hunting, or fishing, he enjoyed spending time with Brenda (his life partner) and her son, Jay, and daughter-in-law Lysette. He loved NASCAR, riding motorcycles, football, tweaking on cars, flying radio-controlled airplanes, and his dogs, a true kid at heart.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Betty Downs and stepfather, Butch Downs; his father, Leighton Perry and stepmother, Carley H. Perry; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by: his life partner, Brenda McHugh of Daytona Beach, Florida, and her son, Jay Linteau and daughter-in-law Lysette, both of Florida; her brother, Allen Mooers, and his partner Sandra Nightingale both of Biddeford, Maine; as well as her sister and parents.

He ais also survived by: his two sisters, Carol Perry Lamontagne of Waterboro, Maine and her husband Donald, and Kimberley Perry Gagne of Biddeford, Maine, and her husband Mark; two nephews, Christopher Perry of Waterboro, Maine and his wife Katie., and Brandon Lamontagne of Hollis, Maine and his partner Donnie; his aunt and uncle, Sue and William Vail of Searsport, Maine; and two cousins and their children.

In respect of Steve’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will hold a private spreading of his ashes at his favorite hunting and fishing spot and celebrate a life that was loved very much.

We will miss you little brother. ….

