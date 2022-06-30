B1940 – 2022BSCARBOROUGH – Patricia L. Olsen, 81, of Cape Elizabeth, died on June 27, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was the wife of Charles R. Olsen.She was born in Portland, on Aug. 29, 1940, a daughter of the late Lorimar and Inez (Brown) Dresser. She grew up in Cape Elizabeth attending local area schools and graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School. Prior to her stroke 20 years ago she was an avid golfer and bowler, along with an active member of the Fisherman’s Wives Association. She enjoyed spending her summers at her family in Sebago. Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years Charles ‘Scuppie” Olsen and her children, Randall Olsen and his wife Denise of Sebago, Vicki Olsen of Waterboro, Kristine Beaudoin and her husband Timothy of Sebago and Theresa Olsen of Steep Falls. She also leaves her sister-in-law Beverly Caron; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many extended family. She was also the sister of the late Jean Dresser and the grandmother of the late Nicholas Olsen and Brandan Bushey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on July 2, 2022 at Bowery Beach School, 1 Wheeler Road, Cape Elizabeth, from 2-4 p.m. After the Celebration of Life the family respectfully requests privacy to start the healing process.. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Patricia’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to make donations in Patricia’s name to a organization that was close to her heart. Aphasia Center of Maine 6027 Village onthe Green, #130 Carrabassett Valley,Maine 04947 http://www.aphasiacenterofmaine.org

