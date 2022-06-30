PORTLAND – Robert Wayne Heskett, 73, passed away at his home on June 28, 2022. He was born in Portland to Kenneth V. and Christina (Qualey) Heskett on Oct. 6, 1948. He was a 1966 graduate of Cheverus High School in Portland and went on to earn a degree in political science from St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Canada in 1970. Robert married Tonya Giles, of Portland on April 22, 1972, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Robert worked at Maine Central Railroad for many years and later opened his own insurance agency. He worked at L.L. Bean until his retirement in 2015. Robert was a lifelong parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church and Our Lady of Hope Parish. He faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister and was an enthusiastic volunteer at St. Patrick’s annual bazaar. Robert enjoyed spending time with his extended family and friends at his camp on Highland Lake in Windham, Maine. He was an avid Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching games with children and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Tonya, and children: Margaret (Jeff) Smith of Cape Cod, Mary (Dan) Blue of Saco, Daniel (Suellen) of Celebration, Florida, Matthew of Liberty, and James of Portland; grandchildren: Kylee, Abigail, Melina, Benjamin, Zoe, Caroline and Liam; and great-grandchildren, Arabella and Octavia.

He was predeceased by his eldest son Andrew and parents, Kenneth and Christina.

Visiting hours celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Robert’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.﻿

﻿