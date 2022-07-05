HAMPTON, N.H. – Rev. Stephen F. Concannon, senior priest at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, former longtime priest in the Diocese of Portland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

He was born in Portland, on April 9, 1939, the son of the late Stephen P. and Katherine A. (Feeney) Concannon.

He graduated from Cheverus High School, Portland and Boston College. He received his S.T.L. from St. Mary’s Seminary, Baltimore, Md., and was ordained to the priesthood May 16, 1964, by the late Bishop Daniel J. Feeney.

He served the Diocese of Portland as an Associate Pastor at St. Joseph’s in Gardiner, and St. Martha’s in Kennebunkport, before being assigned to the Diocesan Tribunal. At that time he also served as Chaplain at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Mercy and Chaplain at the former McCauley High School both in Portland.

Father Concannon was appointed Secretary to Bishop Peter L. Gerety and Vice Chancellor of the Diocese of Portland and continued in that assignment for five years with Bishop Edward C. O’Leary. In 1979, he was appointed pastor of St. Joseph’s Parish, Bridgton, in 1981 to St. Joseph’s Parish, Lewiston, in 1988 to St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Scarborough, as founding pastor and in 1997 to St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Brunswick. He spent his retirement years as Senior Priest at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Hampton. During his active years in the Diocese of Portland he served for several years as Chairman of the continuing Education of Priests Committee.

He leaves his two brothers, Kevin W. Concannon and his wife Eileen of Cape Elizabeth, and Gerard A. Concannon and his wife Pamela of Portland, sister-in-law, Barbara Concannon of Swampscott, Mass., brother-in-law, James Lamson of Southington, Conn.; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his two brothers, Joseph and Vincent Concannon and two sisters, Margaret Veroneau and Mary Ann Lamson.

The Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 3 p.m., on Friday, July 8 in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Father Concannon will then lie in state until 7 p.m., concluding with evening prayer. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 9, in the church. Burial will take place at 2:45 p.m., on Saturday in the family lot at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.

Arrangements are by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, N.H. Please visit http://www.RemickGendron.com to view Father Concannon’s memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

St. Vincent de Paul Society

289 Lafayette Rd.

Hampton, NH 03842

