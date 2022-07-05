REUNIONS

Portland High School Class of 1960 62nd Reunion Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Advance reservations due by August 25 by contacting either Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or [email protected]; or Pat Sangillo at (603) 746-4931 or [email protected]

Portland High School Class of 1965 57th Reunion, 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6, Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. Featuring a buffet meal and music. Cost is $55 per person. Contacts are Cathy (Banks) Harrington at 233-9979 or [email protected]; and Louann (Sangillo) Ryder at 523-0045. Make check payable to PHS Class of 1965 and mail to: L. Ryder, 4 Merrill Road, Westbrook, ME 04092.

Stephens High School Class of 1958 monthly luncheon, noon, July 20 at Davinci’s, 150 Mill St., Lewiston. Contact is Janet B. at 744-2050.

Army Second Infantry Division Association, at Olivia, N.C., is seeking to notify service members of a planned 99th annual reunion from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 at Kansas City, Mo. Contact Mike Davino at [email protected] or call (919) 498-1910.

