Stephan David Lafer 1975 – 2022 GEORGETOWN – Stephan David Lafer of Georgetown, and formerly of Newton, Mass., passed unexpectedly on Thursday, June 30, 2022. He was only 47. He was loved unconditionally by his family, his friends and even strangers he befriended daily because he was that kind of person who was instantly friends with everyone. He will be deeply missed. Stephan is survived by his wife, Rachel A. Monbouquette; his daughter, Isabella Monbouquette, three sons, Sebastian Lafer, Ronan Lafer and Ivan Lafer; his parents Jerome and Catherine Lafer of Newton, Mass.; one brother, Alexander Lafer and his wife Denise of Milford, Mass., one sister, Emmanuelle Skala and her husband Erik of Needham, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be on Sunday July 10, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Reid State Park in Georgetown. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be may be made to NaturalHigh.org helping youths with drug addiction.

