Victor G. Drew Jr. 1937 – 2022 CUMBERLAND – Victor G. Drew Jr., 84, of Cumberland passed away peacefully on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hawthorne House in Freeport. He was born Sept. 2, 1937, in Portland to his parents, Victor Drew, Sr. and Gladys (Knight) Drew, both of Portland. Victor attended Portland schools through his junior year in high school, until his family moved to Cumberland where he graduated at Greely Institute, now Greely High School. Through his years in school, Victor played the trombone, which was one of his true passions. Victor never turned down the opportunity to play his trombone, whether just for his family or in the Westbrook band he joined in 2007. He also loved to sing which he enjoyed singing in the choir at the Westbrook Warren Congregational Church. He is remembered as singing as Archie Bunker in the dinner show at the church. It was in Cumberland when at the age of 16, Victor met the love of his life, Rita Clinch. Vic and Rita were inseparable, and enjoyed dancing, bowling, skating, attending basketball games, and watching movies at the drive-in theater. They married one month after Victor’s 18th birthday on Oct. 2, 1955, at the Cumberland Congregational Church. After serving a short term in the naval reserves, Vic and Rita lived in Portland, Cumberland and Ipswich, Mass. before building and settling into their home in Cumberland Center. Victor began his long career in the restaurant industry working 15 years at SS Kresge, first in Portland at the lunch counter followed by several years at the Northshore shopping center in Peabody, Mass. Following Kresge, Victor began his 25-year career with Chuck Wagon as a restaurant manager in Brunswick, where after many years, Victor became the owner in 1989. Throughout his career in Brunswick, Victor worked with the Brunswick Rotary and Chamber of Commerce, later serving as president for both Victor’s wife and family had many wonderful years in Cumberland Center, whether golfing at Val Halla Golf Club, volunteering, serving as deacon at Cumberland Congregational Church, serving as counselor at Pilgrim Lodge, or camping each summer at Twin Brooks Campground and Sebago Lake State Park. Victor is survived by his brother “Uncle” Donald Drew of Cumberland; his children Vicki-Lyn Anderson and her husband Glenn of Lyman, Bret Drew and his wife Karen of Gray and Rebecca Michaud and her husband Greg of Freeport; his eight grandchildren, Bobbi-Lyn Feathler, Benjamin Anderson, Jaimie Drew, Rachel Schnabel, Andrea Mitchell, and Aidan, Adam and Noah Michaud; and his four great-grandchildren, Rowan-Lyn Feathler, and Ava, Ivy, and Ellie Anderson. Victor joins his loving wife Rita (Clinch) Drew and daughter Amy Beth Drew in heaven along with his parents. The Drew family would like to give special thanks and acknowledgement to the healthcare staff at Beacon Hospice. A time of visitation will be held Sunday July 10, from 2-4 p.m. where a celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. with Rev, Carolyn Lambert officiating. A reception will follow at the home of Greg and Becky Michaud in Freeport. Committal services will be held Monday July 11 at 11 a.m. at Moss Side Cemetery, Cumberland. For further information and to leave a tribute in Victor’s memory please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Westbrook City Band or Westbrook Warren Congregational Church. Checks can be made payable to Westbrook City Band c/o John Knox 46 Briarwood Lane Windham, ME 04062 OR an on-line donation can be made to Westbrook Warren Church by selecting Online Giving at the following link: http://www.westbrookwarren.com

