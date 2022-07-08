Raymond “Skip” E. Ponziani 1942 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Raymond “Skip” E. Ponziani, 80, of Prospect Lane died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, surrounded by family at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born in Gardiner on May 19, 1942, son of Remo and Marge (Mooers) Ponziani. He was predeceased by his two brothers, David Ponziani, and Gary Ponziani. He is survived by his wife, Juanita J. Ponziani, her sisters, and brother of Woolwich; two sons, Allen W. Ponziani of Woolwich, and Michael E. Ponziani his wife Lori of Woolwich; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Skip graduated from Brunswick High School and attended Boston University and Wentworth College where he earned his degree in surveying. On July 3, 1963, he married Juanita J. Galuza. He was employed as a surveyor for Wright and Pierce and for Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2007. He was a member of St, Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath, and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, the Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and horse racing, He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Woolwich. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area Food Bank P.O. Box 65 Bath, ME 04530

