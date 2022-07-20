Alice L. Alexander 1958 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Alice L. Alexander, 63, returned home to her loving Savior, Thursday July 14, 2022. She was born July 25, 1958 in Yarmouth, a daughter of Dan and Alice Bent Lowell. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School, class of 1976. She married George J Alexander, III in Brunswick on April 27, 1996. After raising their family in Brunswick over 30 years, they moved to Topsham. Alice was a licensed CNA, having worked at Dionne Commons, Brunswick and Winship Green, Bath. She had also worked as the deli manager at Dead River, Brunswick, where she took great pride and many agreed she prepared the best steak and cheese sandwich around. She was a long term member of the Harbor Light Gospel Church, Topsham, where she taught Sunday school and was dedicated to her church family. In recent years, she was especially grateful to be a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, painting and baking. She was always ready for a road trip with George, and they drove all over, including trips to Myrtle Beach, N.C., Cape Cod and Florida. When not looking forward to their trips, the couple enjoyed their time together quietly in recent years by the television, sharing interest in reruns of The Walton’s, Law and Order, and any programming g on HGTV. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Maine Medical Center, Portland and Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick for their care of Alice and her family. She was predeceased by a sister, Lillian Meyer; a niece, Amanda Cochran. She is survived by her husband, George of Topsham; four sons, Nathan Oxton and his wife Audrey of Augusta, Aaron Oxton of Bath, George Alexander IV and his wife Kara of Westbrook, Justin Alexander and his wife Asia of Brunswick; two brothers, James Lowell of Brunswick, Daniel Lowell Jr. and his wife Sheila of Texas, two sisters, Patricia Gilbert and her husband David of Brunswick,; eight grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit 3 – 5 p.m. Friday July 22, 2022 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home officiated by Rev. David Gilbert. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com Memorial contributions can be made to: Harbor Light Gospel Church Educational Fund 63 Elm St. Topsham, ME 04086

