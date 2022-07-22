David George Bradbury 1930 – 2022 HARPSWELL – David George Bradbury, 92, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Wakefield, Mass., the eldest son of Robert and Violet (Moody) Bradbury. He served in the US Marines in Korea and was a retired Junior High School Art Teacher in Randolph, Mass. He moved to Maine in 1998. Mr. Bradbury graduated from Boston University with a degree in Fine Arts. He spent his retirement surrounded by his collection of classical music, his library of books and creating art works which he gifted to others. He landscaped his property with beautiful flowers and the natural beauty of Maine. Mr. Bradbury is survived by his wife of 62 years, Leslie R. Bradbury; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother, Kenneth Bradbury and one sister, Linda Lewis. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery in Pownal with military honors. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mid Coast Humane 5 Industrial Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention 12 Tenney Way Brunswick, ME 04011 or at http://www.mchpp.org/donate/

