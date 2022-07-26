David Rentz 1940 – 2022 NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. David Rentz died on July 17, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by family in North Andover, Mass. David was born in 1940 in Detroit, Mich. and grew up in Lakeview, Mich. He attended two years at the University of Detroit prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army. David attended the Army Language School in Monterey, Calif., where he learned Russian and Polish. He served in Germany prior to returning to the states and completing his Bachelors and Masters in Slavic languages at Wayne State University and Indiana University (IU), respectively. He also holds an ABD from IU in Comparative Literature. David taught Russian at Hiram College in Ohio prior to moving with his family to Brunswick, Maine in 1978. David worked as a machinist and later as a documentation analyst throughout the rest of his career. David met his wife, Edith, at IU; the couple married in 1969 and remained happily married until her death in 2018. Although neither had roots in Maine, the couple embraced the way of life with zest. David loved Maine’s ocean and mountains year round. He learned to downhill ski at the age of 50 and enjoyed the sport into his mid-70s. He loved road biking and hiking and even dabbled in amateur geology. David was an avid golfer and was a dedicated member of the Bath Golf Club Senior League. David loved to read and held a wealth of historical knowledge on World War II. He was also a jazz fanatic. He was a strong and loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his son Paul, his daughter Julie, his daughter-in-law Kelley, his son-in-law Ken; and his grandchildren, Haleigh, Max, and Isaac.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous