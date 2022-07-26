Prisca Labbe Kenison 1937 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Prisca Labbe Kenison passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 84, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, surrounded by her family. She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 8, 1937, to proud parents Ralph W. Labbe and Madeline Labbe. She was the oldest of two girls and one boy. Prisca grew up in Biddeford attending Biddeford High School and then the University of Maine where she received a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry in 1958. She later earned a Master’s Degree of Education from the University of Hartford. Prisca married Charles Patrick, also from Maine in June 1958. They were blessed with two boys, David Patrick and Denis Patrick. She was later married to Homer Kenison in February 1976. Prisca taught high school chemistry in Vernon, Conn. and Clifton Park, N.Y. Following her teaching career, she focused on her artistic nature and ran a successful arts and crafts business for many years with her husband, Homer. She most recently focused her talents on photography where she really excelled, joining the First Light Camera Club where she recently took a turn serving as club president. Her photographs won many ribbons at local and statewide exhibits. Prisca was also very active in the Maine State Music Theater where she was an Angel and served on the Board of Trustees. She was also a member and served on the Hospitality Committee and Bell Choir at the First Parish Church in Brunswick, Maine. Prisca was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ralph and Madeline Labbe; and brother Bernard Labbe. She is survived by her husband, Homer B Kenison; two sons, David (Marsha) and Denis (Joyce) Patrick; sister, Mary Cuthbertson; stepsons Dale (Julie), Scott (Linda) and Bruce (Fran) Kenison, niece Emily (Matt) Hofmann, nephew Tony Cuthbertson; grandchildren Kristyn Brazelle, Susanna and Brandon Patrick, Jessica, Christine, Christopher, Jeffrey, Erik, and Aaron Kenison; great grandchild Jordan Elijah Kenison; and great niece Lana Hofmann. The family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at Mid Coast Hospital for their dedicated care of Prisca and her family. A memorial service will be held Saturday July 30, 10:30 a.m. at the First Parish Church, 9 Cleaveland Street, Brunswick, Maine 04011. The service will also be live streamed accessible via the church website. Arrangements are under the direction of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St., Brunswick, 725-4341.

