Evelyn G. Coffin 1935 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Evelyn G. Coffin, 86, of Brunswick, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, after a long struggle with numerous health challenges. Evelyn was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in the Free City of Danzig, Germany, the daughter of Friedrich and Gertrud Zeller. Her family sought refuge during WWII in Hamburg, Germany, where she was educated. She worked for 10 years in offices in Hamburg. She spent 2 years as a secretary in California. On May 17, 1966, she married Roland B. Coffin in Brunswick, where she worked with him in his lobster business. She is survived by her son, Jesse R. Coffin of Brunswick, two stepdaughters Susan Coffin and Jeanne L. Burton, and several stepgrandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Surviving relatives in Germany include her two sisters, Thea Morawe and Christa Volkmer; several nieces and one nephew. Evelyn was predeceased by husband of 27 years; a stepdaughter, Judith A. Coffin; as well as her brother, Friedrich Zeller Jr. of Germany. A private family memorial service will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home followed burial beside her husband at the New Meadows Cemetery, in Brunswick. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

