Evelyn Francis (Libby) Marquis 1936 – 2022 FREEPORT – Evelyn Francis (Libby) Marquis of Freeport passed away on July 15, 2022 at the Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. Evelyn was born in Freeport on May 24, 1936 to Fredrick and Mabel Libby of Standish. Evelyn was a seamstress most of her life. She was employed for many loyal years at Anthony’s Dry cleaners in Yarmouth as the company seamstress, where she retired. Evelyn was also employed early on at the Governor Baxter school for the deaf on Mackworth Island in Falmouth as the resident seamstress. Evelyn enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her daughters and granddaughters and her sister, June. She sewed all year making gifts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for birthdays and Christmas. Evelyn lived in Portland for many years until she remarried and moved to Freeport. After her husband passed away she moved to Jackman to be closer to her son, Bruce. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, William T. Marquis; her daughter, Debra J. Hill; her mother and father, Fred and Mable; and also 10 of her brothers and sisters, June, Dot, Olive, Arthur, Fred, Dick, Clifford, Earl, Charlie, Ralph and Bill. Evelyn is survived by her brother, Melvin Libby; her son, Bruce Everett of Jackman, her daughter, Janet DiGregorio or Lisbon; her granddaughter, Amy Scribner and husband Kris Scribner of Lisbon, her granddaughter, Kayli Green of Bowdoin, granddaughters Sophia and Emma DiGregorio of Lisbon, granddaughter, Rasheena Williams of Dallas, Texas, grandson, Ryan Everett and his wife Natalie of Whitefish, Mont.; and 13 great-grandchildren; plus many more nieces and nephews! The graveside service for Evelyn will be held at Harding Cemetery in Standish on July 30 at 10 a.m, In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to your local Humane society

