Shawn Patrick Collins 1985 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Shawn Patrick Collins 37, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 3, 2022, at home. He was born on May 21, 1985, in Brunswick. Shawn attended Brunswick schools and graduated in the class of 2003. Shawn enjoyed and took great pride in his job at New Meadows Marina, learning the many facets of keeping a marina running. He spoke highly of his co-workers and valued what he was learning from them. Shawn also had great respect for who he worked for. They were wonderful to him. These people were a big part of his world, along with his family before his precious life was cut short. Shawn was a funny, artistic, compassionate, kind soul who had a fierce love for his family; mom, dad, and brothers Sam and Brian. He especially enjoyed going to the family camp in Bancroft and also camping in favorite places such as Bar Harbor, Rangeley, and Moosehead Lake. He and his dad had recently taken up fly fishing and had hoped to get to various lakes and rivers in our beautiful state. Shawn’s ancestry made him aspire to someday travel to Ireland and the person lucky enough to travel with him would have had the time of their life. He would have them in stitches with his humor and zest for life. He wasn’t able to make that trip happen but did take some memorable family trips to Washington D.C., Atlanta by train, Quebec City, and Cape Cod. Shawn is survived by his parents, John and Susan Collins, his brothers Sam and Brian and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Shawn, may you rest in peace and please give us a sign now and then that you are ok. Visitation will be held at Brackett Funeral home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 2-3 p.m., followed by family and friends sharing stories. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maine Recovery Fund, 494 Forest Ave. Portland, ME 04101

