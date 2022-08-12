Deborah Arsenault 1952 – 2022 WOOLWICH – With great sadness, Keith, husband of Debbie Arsenault, has lost his wife, his best friend, and companion of over 50 years on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Debbie was the daughter of John A. Davis, Sr., and Marjorie Grace Davis. She was born in Watertown, N.Y. on April 22, 1952. Deborah was a career woman all her life working in the medical field as an office manager as well as other essential positions. More than that, Deb will be remembered for her vital sense of humor, compassion, sharp wit and love of her pets and love of children. Deb’s happiest moments were shared with her husband, Keith, and their fur babies, Shawn, Dusty, and Shawn, at their home in Woolwich. Deb enjoyed coming home to Skowhegan over the years to spend many celebrations at the “Red House” with her mom and dad, siblings, and extended family. Debbie’s family will cherish summers spent at the family camp on Lake Wesserunsett. The world has lost a wonderful and kind soul. She’ll be greatly missed, especially her bright smile and warm, loving hugs. We will be spiritually together always. Deb is survived by her husband, Keith Arsenault; father-in-law, Rollins “Rusty” Arsenault; brother-in-law, Frances Arsenault, his wife Pamelia, sister-in-law, Coralee Whittemore and her husband, Rodney Whittemore. Deb is also survived by her siblings John A. Davis, Jr., and his wife, Susan, Terry Hornstein, Dave Davis and his wife, Rita, Donald Davis and his wife, Jane, Margie Davis Lewis and her husband, Kevin; along with many beloved nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and nephews who will miss her loving presence. Deb was predeceased by her parents John and Marjorie Davis, mother-in-law, Natalie Arsenault; brother, Dan Davis, brother, Clarence Davis, brother-in-law, Louis Hornstein, sister-in-law, Mary Davis; niece, Danielle Davis, and nephew, Casey Spilatro. Upon the wishes of Deb, there will be no services or funeral held. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers donations to your local humane society and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

