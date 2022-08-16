Beverly A. Gingrow 1933 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Beverly A. Gingrow, 89, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in Belfast on August 10, 1933, a daughter of George B. and Hazel E. (Leach) Brown. She graduated from Gardiner High School and on Dec. 27, 1951, she married John “Juggy” G. Gingrow Sr. Bev enjoyed gardening, fly fishing, drawing, time at camp in the Forks and especially spending time with family and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John Gingrow on Sept. 1, 2019; two sons, Christopher K. Gingrow on Sept. 18, 2000, and John “Jack” G. Gingrow Jr. on March 18, 2018; four sisters, Marjorie Butler, Priscilla Stetson, Vivian Goggin and Geraldine Johnson. She is survived by one son, Tim Gingrow and his partner Lynn Wasilewski of Bath, two daughters, Karen Danforth and her husband Frank of South Paris and Claudia Card and her husband Jack of Brunswick; 11 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the funeral home. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the American Legion, 200 Congress Ave., Bath. Burial will be at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery in Woolwich at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Maine Audubon 20 Gisland Farm Rd. Falmouth, ME 04105 or maineaudobon.org/ support/give/

