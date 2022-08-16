Jane Suzanne Georgia 1955 – 2022 SWANTON, Ohio – Jane Suzanne Georgia, 67, of Swanton, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Jane was born on April 30, 1955 in Gardiner. She grew up in Brunswick and attended Brunswick High School (1973). She married John Lemont in 1974 and had three children with him. They later divorced and she met and married John Georgia in 1987 and lived happily with him in Swanton, Ohio until her passing. She is survived by her husband, John Georgia of Swanton, Ohio; and her siblings Joyce Hart of Buckfield, and William Paxman of Monmouth. She is also survived by her children and their significant others, Susan Hodsdon and Randy Vitacolonna of Sabattus, Jeffery Lemont and Melissa Stillings of Sabattus, Christian and Erin Lemont of Poland; as well as her 12 beloved grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Orie Bray and William Paxman; and a brother, Charles Paxman. Jane drove a school bus for many years for the Swanton school district in Ohio. She enjoyed sewing, games of all sorts, gambling for fun, trips to Chicago, and summer trips to Maine. Her loss is felt deeply by all those who knew and loved her. She will be laid to rest later in the summer at Dyer Hill Cemetery, in Windsor, with her mother, Orie.

