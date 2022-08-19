Sherman Woodrow Campbell Jr. 1941 – 2022 ARROWSIC – Sherman Woodrow Campbell, Jr., 81, of Dublin Point Road died Monday, August 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on August 7, 1941, a son of Sherman Woodrow and Dorothy M. (Wright) Campbell Sr. He attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. He married Elizabeth A. Ehrenborg. He began lobstering, clamming as a child and was employed at Bath Iron Works as a welder. He kept busy after retirement doing several jobs, driving bus and carpentry. He took pride in what he did. He enjoyed playing poker, bingo, going to auctions and especially spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Campbell of Arrowsic; two daughters, Sonia Campbell of Bath and Shannon Taylor and her husband Danny of Woolwich; one brother, Byron Campbell of Georgetown; five grandchildren, Chris, Brandon, Ryan, Brooke and Corie; five great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

