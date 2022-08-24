Richard L. Quarton Sr. 1938 – 2022 HARPWELL – Richard L. Quarton Sr., formerly of Harpswell, passed away on August 13, 2022 at age 83 of natural causes. He was born in Pipestone, Minn. on Sept. 2, 1938 to Harold and Marie Quarton. He grew up in Lake Benton, Minn. Upon graduating Lake Benton High School he joined the United States Navy. He served his country for 25 years and retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. After retiring, Dick completed college and worked for the Department of Defense for 20 years as a quality control inspector. In 1960 he married Judy Quarton, who predeceased him in 2008. Dick loved traveling with Judy, camping in his RV and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers. He was a vested member of the Brunswick Elks Lodge and enjoyed his time there for many years. He is survived by his sister Joan Henderson; son Richard Quarton Jr., daughter Melissa Farris; and his grandchildren Amanda Bell, Matt Wilson, Joe Wilson and Jack Quarton. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Langdon Place of Dover, N.H. for all of the loving care they gave.

