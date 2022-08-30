Robert B. “Bob” Brawn 1943 – 2022 LIMERICK – Robert B. “Bob” Brawn, 74, passed away on August 13, 2022 at Gosnell House after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in Bath at Bath Memorial Hospital on Dec. 12, 1943 to Fred and Gertrude Brawn. He attended Morris High School where he graduated and got married and had three daughters. He later got divorced and met Faith Pert. He married Faith and they moved to Limerick where he started a canoe business in which he called Bear Creek Canoe. He also built houses. He loved Pow Wows. He and his wife faith put on many Pow Wows together for many years. He also loved to work with leather and wood. He enjoyed canoeing camping and hunting and spending lots of time with his grandchildren . He was predeceased by his father Fred N. Brawn and his mother Gertrude ” Skillin “Brawn. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family and all the people that knew and loved him . Besides his mother and father he was predeceased by his brother Charles ” Chuck” Brawn. Surviving are his wife Faith A. “Gilpatrick” Brawn of 43 years of Limerick, brothers Arthur Brawn of Woolwhich and his son Roger and wife Greta Brawn of Woolwhich, Alan and wife Ruthie Brawn of Woolwich and son Rick of Woolwhich, and the daughters of Chuck Brawn, Allison Brawn and Amanda Brawn; Bob’s three daughters Pam Brawn and husband Beau Bailey and daughter Bonnie Bailey of Jefferson; Becky Brawn and son Thomas Seager of Wiscasset; and Marie Brawn of Wiscasset; stepdaughters, Wendy Anderson and husband Chris of Limerick, daughters Whitley Anderson of Ohio and Ella Anderson of Limerick and her children Lydia Thyng and Preston Thyng; Roxan Witten of Limerick and daughter Marlee Burnham and husband Kyle and daughter Chelsea and Anthony Palmitessa and son Jack; and many nieces and nephews At his request there will be no funeral services or celebration of life . Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.