Martha (Manning) Cashman 1939 – 2022 MADISON, Va. – Martha (Manning) Cashman, 83, of Marblehead, Mass., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Madison, Va. where she lived for the past two and a half years. During Martha’s last few weeks, she was surrounded by her loving family and exceptional caregivers. Martha was born and raised in Marblehead, Mass. where she spent many years enjoying time with family and friends. She met Tom, the love of her life, at the Boston Yacht Club and they were married shortly thereafter on Sept. 9, 1961 at Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead, Mass. Soon after, they moved to Andover, where Tom began his career with AT&T. The “company” moved them around the country for 25 years before they decided to retire in Phippsburg and begin the second chapter of their lives. Maine was home for the next 35 years – and Martha could not have been happier enjoying the change of the seasons, her time working at L.L. Bean and Sebasco Harbor Resort, visits from her kids and eventually visits from her grandchildren, who would come to know the “Maine House” as a home away from home, because of her welcoming nature. “Grandy”, as she would be lovingly called by her grandchildren, will be forever known as the “best grandmother ever” for her unconditional, genuine and deep love of her precious grandkids. She had a gift of making you feel like you were the only one in the room when she was with you. Never too busy to talk, shop or just go out to lunch – she had a very special spot in her heart for her grandchildren, nephews and niece – and they all knew how much she loved them. She was deeply loved by her family and many friends and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas R. Cashman, of Nahant, Mass.; her parents Thomas J. Manning and Rose A. Manning; and her brother, Thomas J. Manning, Jr. She is survived by her brother, William J. Manning (Joanne) of Capistrano Beach, Calif.; her three children, Elizabeth C. Costa of Norton, Mass., T. Michael Cashman (Katy) of Madison, Va. and T. Matthew Cashman (Christine) of Laconia, N.H.; and five nephews and one niece. She lovingly adored her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at Star of the Sea Church in Marblehead, Mass. A small reception will be held for family and friends immediately afterward at the church.

