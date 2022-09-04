“I’m reading Morgan Talty’s first book, ‘Night of the Living Rez,’ which is fantastic! It’s super rare that I read fiction, so I know it’s amazing. I liked hearing Talty talk at an event recently before I read the book, and he said lots of cool things applicable to anyone (who is) creating.” — CAROLINE LOSNECK, Portland

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

