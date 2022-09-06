community meals

WEDNESDAY

Free community lunch, including Hawaiian sliders (ham and cheese sandwich on sweet roll with special sauce), salads, pineapple upside down cake (with GF option available), lemonade, coffee and tea. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Otisfield Community Hall, 292 Route 121, Otisfield. Donations appreciated. Helpers wanted by calling George Gallant at 739-1065.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, including soup, breads, salad, desserts and beverages, served at table. 5 to 7 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Free. Contact: 781-3366. Masks requested except when seated.

SATURDAY

Baked bean supper, including hot dogs, pasta, cornbread, rolls, salads, pickles, and pies for dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. Acacia Lodge, 663 Royalsborough Road, Durham. $10 adults, $5 children 11 and younger. Contact: 650-7483.

