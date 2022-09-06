BUXTON — Brett Alan Branam, 62, of Buxton, passed away Saturday morning, August 27, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Santa Ana, California on October 12, 1959, a son of Gary and Sandra (Rumery) Branam. At the age of 11, the family moved to Maine, where he was educated in both the Saco and Biddeford school systems. Brett graduated from Biddeford High School, Class of 1978.

He started his working career with Shaw’s Supermarkets, originally working in the Saco store, but then transitioning to Shaw’s Distribution Center in Wells. Brett had a very strong work ethic, and upon retirement his time with the company was an impressive 45-plus years.

Brett married the love of his life, Margaret “Maggie” Smith in 1991 at Salmon Falls Country Club in Hollis. They loved to travel to tropical places like Aruba and The Dominican Republic. They also enjoyed camping and being around family and friends.

When Brett was not at work, he enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and watching his beloved Steelers. His favorite place to relax was with his in-laws and Maggie at Sebec Lake at the family’s camp.

Brett is predeceased by his wife, Margaret Branam.

Brett is survived by his son Gary ‘Branam’ Guilbault, his sister Lorraine “Lori” Fecteau and Husband Gilles, his brother Kevin Day and wife Donna, and two grandsons: Maddox and Aaron.

Visiting Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

