PORTLAND – Julia C. “Julie” Martin, 95, formerly of Wayside Road and The Woods at Canco in Portland, passed away on August 31, 2022 at the Springbrook Center in Westbrook after a period of declining health.

Julie was born in East Sebago, Maine on Nov. 20, 1926, daughter of Carlton D. and Inez (Sanborn) Martin. She attended Sebago elementary schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1943. From 1943 to 1949, she was employed as a secretary at Maine Medical Center. In 1949, Julie joined Union Mutual Life Insurance Company (now UNUM) and served as secretary/administrative assistant to three presidents, retiring in 1985. For many years after her retirement, she volunteered at Maine Medical Center, earning her 500-hour pin.

A private burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery, North Sebago. Arrangements by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home.

