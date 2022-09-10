An Ogunquit Route 1 antiques shop was heavily damaged by fire Saturday morning.

Ogunquit Fire Chief Russell Osgood said it took fire crews from nine towns about two hours to bring the fire at Hutchins Antiques under control. But by that time, he said, the building, which dates to the 1800s, suffered extensive damage and insurers might declare it a total loss.

Osgood said the fire was reported just before 8 a.m. and was brought under control shortly before 10 a.m.

The cause is being investigated, but was likely accidental, he said.

No one was hurt in the fire, Osgood said, and it didn’t spread to any adjacent structures.

