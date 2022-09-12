KENNEBUNK – Members and prospective members who attend events at The Center can now relax with coffee and conversation, read a newspaper and perhaps tackle the daily crossword.

The room off the main entrance has been transformed into a cafe, complete with bistro tables. The reception desk is reconfigured in the room, and a credenza holds coffee and other light offerings.

The cafe opened Sept. 12.

“It will foster a sense of community,” and social interaction, said Executive Director Bridget Dempsey.

Dempsey and Dori Lam, the membership and volunteer engagement manager, pointed out that sometimes folks are reluctant to attend events because they don’t want to leave their spouse at home. Those folks, and others, like caregivers, they noted, will be able to relax, chat with others, and have coffee and maybe a light pastry while they wait.

Atria of Wells is sponsoring complimentary coffee and The Center is hoping to partner with local purveyors to sponsor pastries on certain days of the week, Dempsey said.

The tables are made by Maine Woodworks, a company that employs people with disabilities and those without them. It is an enterprise of the nonprofit Creative Works, said Dempsey.

The cafe is the first phase of renovations for The Center, and a new offering in its repertoire of regular and special events. Some special activities this year have been the annual road race, a fashion show and whiskey tasting. There is a kitchen tour in early October, and more.

For more information on current and upcoming events, visit https://seniorcenterkennebunk.org/.

