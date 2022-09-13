ARUNDEL

Bring the whole family to Heritage Day

The 8th Arundel Heritage Day returns this year from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the North Chapel Common, located at Route 111 (Alfred Road) and Limerick Road.

Hosted by the Arundel Historical Society, the event will feature historical displays, a Civil War living history encampment, craft vendors, kids games, old engines exhibits, Southern Maine Guild of Spinners and Weavers, music, ladies skillet toss, a corn hole competition and food.

There also will be a whoopie pie contest with entries submitted before judging at noon. This is family-friendly and all are welcome. Admission and parking are free.

KENNEBUNK

Bust out the top hats and goggles for steampunk fair

The Brick Store Museum will host its 8th annual Southern Maine Steampunk Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 117 Main St.

Steampunk vendors, costuming and artwork will be on display. Lectures, tours and demonstrations will run throughout the day. A reading of the children’s book “Lunchtime Choo Choo,” by Jessica Lucci will be offered at 11 a.m. Historic costume designer Paula Gallucci will speak at 12:30 p.m. Live music by the Bellamy Jazz Band will be played from 1 to 3 p.m. Professor Elizabeth DeWolfe of University of New England on “Women’s Industry & the Work of Hair Jewelry in the 19th Century” (with a one-day pop up exhibit at the museum) will be featured at 2:30 p.m., and a costume contest also is planned.

The silent film “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1916) will be shown throughout the day. Vendors of steampunk-themed works, costumes and technology will be on display, and family-friendly activity stations offer creative stops along the way.

The full schedule can be found on at brickstoremuseum.org. The $5 ticket will go toward the museum’s year-round programming.

Museum holding fall walking tours

The Brick Store Museum is offering scheduled fall walking tours of the Summer Street area and Kennebunk Beach each week through Oct. 8.

The Kennebunk Beach Walking Tour leads visitors on a one-hour walk past homes at Kennebunk Beach, exploring the development of tourism at the turn of the century and the people who lived there. Tours depart at 9 a.m. from Trinity Chapel on Railroad Avenue at Kennebunk Beach.

The Kennebunk Historic District Tour takes visitors down Summer Street, famed for its mansions from the 18th and 19th centuries. This tour is offered at noon Thursdays and Saturdays. Participants meet in the museum’s lobby at 117 Main St., for a 1-mile loop of Summer Street to explore the people and places along the way.

Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for all others per tour and can be purchased on the day of the tour or in advance. To reserve a sport, go to brickstoremuseum.org/engagement/tourstalks. Walk-ins are also welcome.

All tours include a complimentary pass to visit the museum.

For more details, call 985-4802.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Former CIA officer to speak about intelligence

The Association of Former Intelligence Officers (AFIO), Maine Chapter will offer the talk “Intelligence Today: Cold War Revisited?” with guest speaker Rollie Flynn at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Town House School, 135 North St.

A retired operations officer and senior executive at the CIA, Flynn will discuss the past and future missions of the intelligence agency. Her presentation will include insights from her 30-year career as an undercover case officer, chief of station and senior leadership of CIA global counterterrorism operations. She’ll discuss how our intelligence priorities and tradecraft have changed two decades into the 21st century. A question period will follow the presentation.

This is the latest in a series of discussions relating to the importance of intelligence in current public affairs. The AFIO meeting is open to the public.

SEBAGO

Learn about barn quilts, make your own

Suzi Parron, photographer and author of “Following the Barn Quilt Trail,” will speak and conduct two workshops on barn quilting on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Sew-clusion Retreats, 694 Hancock Pond Road.

The lecture and workshops will be conducted outdoors, rain or shine. Parron’s talk and instruction will focus on the American barn quilt trail, which she has documented in two books by traveling across the U.S. with her husband and their dog. Her presentation includes more than 100 photographs of barn quilts and stories of those who have painted quilt blocks that adorn barn walls.

The cost of the workshops will include all materials for attendees to paint their own 2-by-2 barn quilt block. Attendees will be encouraged and inspired to install these quilt murals where they can be easily viewed and help create public art in their respective communities.

Participants may attend the lecture or any of the workshops or stay and retreat for the entire weekend. For more information, go to sew-clusion.com/copy-of-2022-barn-quilting-event or call Patty Sawyer at 803-8500. Space is limited.

WELLS

Nature photographer to share about Galapagos trip

York County Audubon will host the talk “11 Days in the Galapagos” with host Laurie Pocher at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mather Auditorium at the Wells Reserve, 342 Laudholm Farm Road and also online via Zoom.

Pocher, a York County Audubon board member and nature photographer, recently returned from the Galapagos, where she spent 11 days on a photography tour of the major islands. Over the last few weeks, she’s been combing through thousands of photos and videos, compiling a day-by-day recap of her journey.

To watch via Zoom, sign up in advance at yorkcountyaudubon.org and click on the registration link.

The in-person program at the Wells Reserve will also feature a “bird book” sale. Pat Moynahan donated her large collection of birding books to YCA, and we’ll be offering them at this September meeting, with the proceeds being used to support YCA programs and projects, and the Maine Young Birders Club.

PORTLAND

Chamber music festival presents ‘This Is America’

The Portland Chamber Music Festival (PCMF) will present “This Is America,” a solo performance with the Grammy-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman at 5 p.m. Sunday at Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St.

Tickets are $75 for reserved seating, $45 for general admission, and $25 for first-time PCMF attendees, with limited availability. Complete program information including artist/composer biographies, audio/video samples, program notes, and the most up-to-the-minute safety protocols, are available at pcmf.org or by calling (800) 320-0257.

WELLS

Library updates weekly offerings

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

• Teen Collaborative Crafting will feature “1,000 Wishes for Good Fortune” at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for students in grades 5 and up. All materials will be provided as teens are challenged to create wish stars, as well as 1,000 paper cranes to hang for good luck in the new school year over the teen section of the library. Snacks will be provided.

• Mother Goose Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday, inviting children ages 0-24 months and their caregivers to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

• The Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation (PMFHF) will present a program at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss its efforts, working along the Maine coast to prevent industrial scale aquaculture.

These free events are sponsored by the Friends of the Wells Public Library.

For more details, call Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

DAMARISCOTTA

Learn how birds, nature can be therapeutic

Mid-Coast Audubon will present the online talk “Ornitherapy: Watching Birds, Not Only Fun, but Good For You Too” at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

Presenter Holly Merker has a background in art therapy, but uses birds and nature to deliver nature-based wellness programming to people of all ages. She has been a professional environmental educator and birding instructor for the past two decades, working for the National Audubon, the American Birding Association, Hillstar Nature, and many other organizations.

Merker is lead author of the award-winning book “Ornitherapy: For Your Mind, Body, and Soul” (Crossley Books, 2021) which guides readers into explorations that optimize the wellness benefits birding can provide us.

This program will be presented exclusively online. Visit midcoast.maineaudubon.org/event/ornitherapy/ to register for this free Zoom program presented in partnership with the Camden Library.

Library hosts author chat with Kathleen Stone

Chats with Champions will present a talk with author Kathleen Stone at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Skidompha Library’s Porter Meeting Hall at 184 Main St.

Stone is the author of “They Called Us Girls: Stories of Female Ambition from Suffrage to Mad Men.”

Check out her website to learn more and to watch a short video about the book at kathleencstone.com.

The talk is a free and open to the community. For more details, call the library at 887-0919.

