BIDDEFORD — Therese L. Lamontagne, 82, of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

Therese was born in Biddeford, Maine on November 3, 1939, a daughter of Gedeon and Fernande (Turgeon) Lachance. She was educated at St. Andre’s School and graduated from St. Andre’s High School in 1957. On October 6, 1962, she married her beloved husband, Louis Lamontagne. They began their new life together in Biddeford where they raised two wonderful children, Daniel and Catherine.

Therese was employed as a bookkeeper at Nichol’s Department Store for 14 years. She was later employed at WestPoint Stevens for 21 years until her retirement in 2000.

Therese enjoyed bowling and dancing in her younger years, playing cards, trips to Foxwoods, dining out, and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” Most of all, Therese loved the time spent with family and with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by many.

Therese was predeceased by her four brothers: Alphonse “Joe” Lachance, Lionel Lachance, Lucien Lachance, and Robert Lachance; and her sister Alice Cantara.

Therese is survived by her husband Louis Lamontagne, son Daniel Lamontagne and wife Audra, daughter Catherine Charles and husband Todd, and her sister Priscille Lachance. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jessica Campbell and husband Jack, Kyle Gagne and partner Emily, and Danica Lamontagne; by two step-grandchildren, Nick Charles and wife Katelyn, and Samantha Charles and fiancé Todd; one great-grandchild, Teddy Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Friday September 9, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, Saco. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine – 390 US Route 1 – Scarborough, ME. 04074 - www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org

