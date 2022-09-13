TAUNTON, Mass. – James R. Lord, 76, of Taunton, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at the Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the beloved husband of Maryjane (Scanlon) Lord, to whom he was wed for 54 years.

﻿In addition to his wife, he is survived by his devoted children, Susan Gosselin and her husband Brian of Manchester, N.H., Jim Lord and his wife Donna of Hooksett, N.H. and Michelle McManus and her husband Chris of Pembroke, Mass. He was the cherished Pepere of Ryan, Makenna, Wil and Connor; and the much-loved brother-in-law of Peter Scanlon and his wife Jean of Portland. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main Street in Mansfield.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Church, 1 Power Street in Norton, followed by military honors at the conclusion of services. Burial will take place privately, at a later date, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.

For complete obituary, please visit http://www.shermanjackson.com

﻿In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family has requested that donations in his memory be made to the:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Ave.

Boston, MA 02215 or:

Brigham & Women’s Hospital

75 Francis St.

Boston, MA 02115

