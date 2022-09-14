SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Wynns drove in three runs, Carlos Rodon struck out eight in five dominant innings and the San Francisco Giants slowed the Atlanta Braves 4-1 Wednesday to win the series.

Atlanta lost 2 of 3 to the sub-.500 Giants. The Braves began the day a half-game behind the NL East-leading New York Mets.

J.D. Davis added two hits and an RBI for San Francisco, which has won four of its last five games.

Rodon (13-8) allowed just an unearned run on two hits and a walk. He moved into second in the majors with 220 strikeouts, behind only New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (228).

Giants relievers Tyler Rogers, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia and Camilo Doval combined for four scoreless innings. Doval struck out the side in the ninth inning for his 23rd save in 26 opportunities.

Robbie Grossman went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Atlanta.

Charlie Morton (8-6) was charged with four runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first loss since July 27. The right-hander allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

PIRATES 10, REDS 4: Rodolfo Castro hit a three-run homer and an RBI single, and visiting Pittsburgh completed a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Rookie Oneil Cruz connected for a two-run drive, helping last-place Pittsburgh to its first four-game win streak since mid-July. Ke’Bryan Hayes had three of the Pirates’ 12 hits.

It was Pittsburgh’s first four-game series sweep in Cincinnati since July 11-14, 1991.

INTERLEAGUE

ROCKIES 3, WHITE SOX 0: Kyle Freeland outdueled Dylan Cease and put a dent in a push by Chicago for a playoff spot, pitching 6 2/3 shutout innings as Colorado won at Chicago.

The White Sox fell four games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland with 19 games remaining. Chicago travels to Cleveland for a makeup game Thursday, and the teams return to Chicago for a three-game series starting Sept. 20.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, TIGERS 1: Cristian Javier allowed two hits in six shutout innings, and Houston won at Detroit for a seven-game season sweep of the Tigers.

Javier (9-9) struck out eight and walked none, winning for the third time in four decisions. He retired 13 in a row before Riley Greene’s two-out single in the sixth.

Ryan Pressly, Houston’s fourth pitcher, threw a one-hit ninth for his 28th save in 32 chances, finishing a four-hitter.

GUARDIANS 5, ANGELS 3: Jose Ramirez hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, and host Cleveland won its sixth straight.

Oscar Gonzalez and Andres Gimenez each had three hits as AL Central-leading Cleveland (76-65) moved 11 games over .500 for the first time since September 2020. Trevor Stephan (5-4) got three outs for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save.