BIDDEFORD —Violet M. Madore, 84, of Hills Beach, Biddeford, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Southern Maine Health Center in Biddeford following a brief illness.

Violet was born January 16, 1938 in Central Falls, RI, the daughter of Joseph and Helene Roux Lamontange. Moving to Biddeford with her family at young age, she graduated from Thornton Academy, class of 1956. A stay at home mom, she created a loving home for her family while they resided in Brewster NY. Returning to Biddeford, Violet began her medical career with the former Webber Hospital, and after 28 years, retired from the Southern Maine Medical Center as an EKG technician.

While residing on Hills Beach, she loved the opportunity to look out over the ocean, go to the beach with her family, travelling with her husband Ron, especially to the Caribbean Islands and to visit the Mayan Ruins in Mexico.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 47 years, Ronald Madore of Hills Beach, Biddeford, a son, Allan Mooers and his wife Sandy of Biddeford, two daughters, Sharon Baker of Springvale and Brenda McHugh of Daytona Beach, FL; a sister ,Nancy Nunan of Alfred, 7 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St. Alfred, ME. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Biddeford.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, WEB PO Box 97075, Washington, DC 20090-7075.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Violet’s Book of Memories Page at https://www.bibbersautumngreen.com/

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green 47 Oak St., Alfred, ME 04002.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: