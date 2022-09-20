BANGOR

Westbrook, Sanford engineers come out on top in competition

Maine Army National Guard units sent their top teams to compete against one another at the annual Best Squad Competition on Sept. 9-11 at the 240th Regional Training Institute.

“The squad is our most versatile echelon in the formation,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel McCray, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the competition. “It always brings a very diverse group of individuals – with varying backgrounds and skills – together to successfully problem solve and accomplish a mission.”

Events included a stress shoot, modified Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, vehicle maintenance, casualty evacuation, various squad tactics obstacles, and a water crossing.

The 262nd Engineer Company took home the bragging rights with a close win, edging out teams from the 136th Engineer Company (Lewiston and Skowhegan) and the 251st Engineer Company (Norway), who finished second and third, respectively.

The members of the 262nd Best Squad include Staff Sgt. James Leland of South China; Sgt. Tyler Golightly of Bangor; Sgt. Tony Cuares of Fairfield; Sgt. Brett Baker of Sanford/Springvale; Sgt. David Filatov of Scarborough; Spc. Christopher Piper of Harrison, and Pfc. Adam Mcleod of Sanford/Springvale.

