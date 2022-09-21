WATERBORO – Rosalind (McCullough) Boyle, 83, died on Sept. 17, 2022 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, .

She was born Rosalynd McCullough to Rayna (Edwards) and Joseph McCullough in Reading, Mass. She attended Bates College for her undergraduate and Salem State College for her master’s degree. She worked as a teacher in North Reading Junior High for a short while until she realized that teaching wasn’t for her, and then worked at Wang Computers where she installed computers in schools (in the late 1960s when computers used punch cards and were the size of your average living room), and at Houghton Mifflin as an editor when her children were little.

After her children got older, she started a career as a realtor, then worked at Hall and Finnegan in Chelmsford, Mass. Rosalind met her husband, James Boyle in 1965. James was out with Army buddy, Brian, and Rosalind was with her friend, Enid, at a nightclub on Route One in Saugus, Mass. Brian had his sights set on Enid, however that didn’t work out, but Rosalind and James worked out and they were married for 56 wonderful years. After they were married, they lived in Chelmsford, Mass. and raised their two children, Claudia and Sylvia. Rosalind was always the mother who would be there for her daughters and their friends and the neighborhood children. After Rosalind and James retired, they moved to Waterboro to live on the water with their rescue dog, Paisley.

Rosalind had many friends growing up, some since kindergarten and she would have monthly “Club” meetings. She stayed close to all of them their whole life.

She is survived by her husband, James Boyle; daughter, Claudia Boyle and her partner, Daniel Smith, of New Orleans, La., daughter, Sylvia Bradd (and son-in-law, Matthew); and her granddaughter, Rayna. She also has her cousin, Michael Gazarian of Reading, Mass., cousins Jessie Glass and Cheryl Wilkerson of Florida.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred. A reception will follow at the Alfred Parish Hall.

Committal prayers and burial will be in the family lot at Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., in Billerica, Mass.

Online condolences may be shared at Rosalind’s Book of Memories at http://www.bibbersautumngreen.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bibber Memorial at Autumn Green, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

