JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paul John “PJ” Maier of Jacksonville, Fla., died peacefully at Wyndham Lakes on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. He was born on Jan. 3, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, to Paul and Miriam Maier.﻿

PJ grew up in Portland with his three sisters. Intellectually challenged since infancy, he attended the Woodfords School for Trainable Children. He worked at Grants Department store until it closed and then was a loyal employee of the Convent in Portland until he retired in 2007 and moved to Jacksonville, Fla.

PJ was known for his shy smile and his kind nature. He was always helpful to Paul and Miriam, particularly in their later years. He was happy to move to Florida where he would not have to shovel any more snow.

He loved to do crafts and made many latch-hook rugs, necklaces and bracelets, and ceramic items for his family and friends. He was a creature of habit and could be counted on to be at the dinner table on time. He will be missed by his family, friends and staff at Wyndham Lakes.

He is survived by his sisters Margaret (Bob) Parker and Ellen (Pat) Miceli; five nephews; and many cousins.

His sister, Susan, predeceased him; as did his parents; and his nephew, Eric.

A service will be planned at a later date.