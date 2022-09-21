Charles Nelson McCourt 1954 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Charles Nelson McCourt, 68, of Brunswick, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at MidCoast Hospital. Charles “Charlie” was born on July 31, 1954 and was predeceased by his parents Nelson and Laura McCourt. He attended the Brunswick school system and worked at Bowdoin College as a cook for many years before retiring. Charlie had four brothers and was predeceased by his oldest brother, Gary, but is still survived by his sister-in-law, Cindy Vincent of Old Orchard Beach. He is also survived by his brothers James McCourt of Topsham, Mark McCourt and wife, Becky of Yarmouth, and Steven McCourt of Brunswick. Charlie has one son, Dana Jellison and his wife, Amanda of Brunswick. Dana and Amanda blessed him with three grandchildren, Kimberly, Katelyn and Gage; as well as a great-grandson, Grayson; many nieces and a nephew and a lot of friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.

