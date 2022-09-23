New community programs for kids, teens, and seniors started this month and registration is open. The Town of Scarborough Community ServiceDs department is excited to offer extracurricular and early learning programs for children as the school year starts back up. This is a great opportunity for your children to begin exploring their interests, building skills, and developing social connections outside of the classroom. Many programs started in early September, but it’s not too late to sign up! All programs are described in detail in our digital Fall brochure on our website.

A new pre-K enrichment program was developed after increasing demand and is launching for the first time this Fall. Our Plover Program is open to children ages 4 and 5 entering kindergarten in school year 2022-23. The program will work towards the social, physical, and academic skills needed for kindergarten in a combination of free-time play and group activities. It will be held on Monday-Friday mornings at the Community Services Hub. We only have a few spots remaining!

Some of the recreational programs for grades K-8 include cross country, youth disc golf clinic, Lego building programs, fall theater program, and skateboarding clinics. Prices, location, age ranges, and schedules vary by program. Find the full details in the Community Services digital fall brochure. As programs get added throughout the season, the digital brochure will evolve as well. If a program, trip, or activity appears in this brochure, that means it is ready for registration, either online, over the phone, or in person. We’ll announce through the Community Services Facebook page and a mass email through our registration system when new programs are added.

Senior programs for those ages 55+ are also scheduled for September through November and registration is open. The Hub is a convenient centralized location (418 Payne Road in Scarborough) with many opportunities for flexible use space to accommodate a variety of programs. Visit us for drop-in Games and Gather days on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crafts with Friends on select dates, and weekly Wednesday luncheons (pre-registrations are required). There are also many trips scheduled, with destinations such as the Fryeburg Fair, Libby & Sons U-Pick Apple Orchard, and the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum. See the full schedule, descriptions, and registration details by heading to our website, scarboroughmaine.org. Go to the Residents tab in the menu and select Seniors. Printed copies of the Senior Programs brochure are available at the Hub and the Scarborough Public Library.

Register for programs online by creating an account through our Community Services portal (Navigate here from our website by going to the Community Services department, then Online Registration). Registration can also be done by phone (207-730-4150, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or in person.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: