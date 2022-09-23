Michael Edgar Wiesner, 68, a resident of Kennebunkport, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.

Mike was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on Nov. 22, 1953, a son of William Henry and Jacqueline (Rousseau) Wiesner and graduated from Rockville High School where he was outstanding in high school sports.

He coached Ladies Softball League in Windsor, Connecticut, for several years before he moved to Kennebunk in 1979, where he opened Kennebunk Printing and ran it for 30 years.

He was former member of the Kennebunk Rotary Club. Mike spent winters in Florida and Las Vegas for several years.

Mike was known as “Printer” or “Yo” and was huge fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He loved to play golf and play poker with a group of friends and hosting NFL football parties every fall. He cherished the moments he was able to spend with family and friends. Mike was a loving person and was well known for his proverbial calling card that always included a shape of a heart.

He was predeceased by his father, William H. Wiesner, and his mother, Jacqueline (Rousseau) Russo.

Advertisement

He is survived by his daughter Donica Wiesner of Cape Elizabeth, and his son Nathan Wiesner of Traverse City, Michigan; a sister Deborah LeBlanc of Strafford, Connecticut; a brother Jeffrey Wiesner Sr. of Enfield, Connecticut, a step-father Joe Russo of Somers, Connecticut, and two beloved grandchildren, Mila Haukka and Penelope Lousse; several nieces and nephews and many friends who will missed him.

Memorial visiting hours will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, where a Celebration of Life service is at 3 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Mike’s book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: