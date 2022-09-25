“I’m reading ‘The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois’ (a novel by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers) because a friend said it was ‘the best fiction’ she’d read, maybe ever. So far it’s a beautiful, heart-wrenching epic with rich characters who are exploring among other things, the history of Blackness in America.”— SASHI KAUFMAN, Cumberland

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

