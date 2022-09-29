Maine Dems open Biddeford office

BIDDEFORD — The Maine Democratic Party has opened a campaign office at 56 Alfred St., Biddeford. Hours are Monday and Wednesday, 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday and Friday 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the campaign office to get candidate yard signs and/or information about candidates, the party and volunteer opportunities.

St. James School in Biddeford holds fundraising road race and fun run Nov. 5

BIDDEFORD — St. James School in Biddeford and St. Thomas School in Sanford will host fundraising road races on Saturday, November 5, to support the schools’ collective mission to provide a top-notch Catholic education to each of their students.

The St. James Trot for Catholic Education 5K and Fun Run will be held at St. James School, located on 25 Graham St. in Biddeford. The 5K starts at 9 a.m., with a kids’ fun run to follow. Award presentations and family activities will be held after the races. A virtual option to participate is also available. The cost for the 5K is $25 and the fun run is $15. A race shirt designed by a St. James student is included. All proceeds will benefit St. James School. For more information or to register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/ME/Biddeford/TrotForCatholicEducation. Last year’s event raised over $20,400.

BHS Class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion

Advertisement

BIDDEFORD — Every fifth year for the past 55 years, the Biddeford High School Class of 1967 has held a class reunion, which they did again this year.

As always so many different walks of life come together and continue to appreciate and enjoy the experience of long-term friendships. The 55th reunion presented yet another great opportunity for classmates and friends to gather.

On Aug. 19, classmates met in the early hours to play mini-golf at Raptor Falls Mini Golf & Ice Cream in Arundel. In the evening, the gathering moved to the Biddeford-Saco Elks Lodge #1597, for a night of good food by Lucky Loggers, both located in Saco. Classmates enjoyed reminiscing about the “good ol’days” of the 1960s and beyond.

On Aug. 20, the Tigers and guests came together at the First Parish Meetinghouse, an historic colonial meeting house located in Biddeford, for a “Memorabilia” BBQ, sponsored by the University of New England. A brief history of the area was presented by Dana Peck and Denis Letellier, two classmates and former Biddeford Historical Society presidents as well.

That evening culminated with the class dinner and dance social at Duffy’s Galley Ballroom located in Old Orchard Beach. The crowd danced the night away to the tunes provided by Bruce Marin of Biddeford. .

Classmates and guests shared two memorable days, and look forward to the 60th reunion.

Also, the BHS Class of 1967 referred to as Club 67 gather for monthly luncheons. Announcements are made via email, Club 67 website and the all-new Facebook page.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: