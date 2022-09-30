New HQ for GOP

The Gray Town Republican Committee officially opened a temporary headquarters at 13 Main St. on Sept. 24.

The office, located in the small shopping plaza across from Cumberland Farms, will be open until just after Election Day, Nov. 8, from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from noon to 3 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, go to grayrepublicans.org, call 619-0240 or email [email protected]

Pantry needs diapers

The pantry needs diapers sizes 3, 4 and 5, empty dishwashing bottles of 20 ounces or less, and empty liquid hand-soap bottles.

A donation bin is alongside the first pantry shed at the First Congregational Church parish house parking lot behind McDonald’s. Call or text Donna at 671-4458 if you leave items in the bin or to make an appointment to leave perishable items.

Advertisement

The pantry also is accepting monetary donations, with checks payable to “Gray Community Food Pantry” and mailed to Jan Nowinski, 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039.

It’s showtime

Movie Time is back at the Gray Public Library. Free screenings will be shown and snacks will be offered. Coming up are “Elvis,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and “Disaster at the Bar Harbor Ferry” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. For more information, call 207-657-4110 or go to [email protected]

Queen of Hearts

The Queen of Hearts jackpot at the American Legion Post is growing. Drawings take place at 7 p.m. Thursdays, and you must be a member to play. Call 657-4884 for more information.

22nd Annual Crossroads Challenge

It’s that time of year again. The 22nd Annual Crossroads Challenge U9-U14 soccer tournament takes place Oct. 8-9 at Gray-New Gloucester High School on Libby Hill Road, hosted by Patriot Soccer Club. Go to patriotsoccerclub.org for more information.

Halloween treats sought

A Very GNG Halloween is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at New Gloucester Fairgrounds, and they need lots of candy. Donation bins can be found at all recreation programs and in both Recreation Department offices.

Wreaths for veterans

If you want to help the American Legion Post 86 honor local heroes, you can sponsor a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave this December at the Gray Village Cemetery. American Legion Post 86 will help Gray Village Cemetery remember and honor veterans by laying remembrance wreaths on their graves at noon, Dec. 17.

Advertisement

GNG Youth Basketball Association

The GNG Youth Basketball Association will hold assessments at the middle school Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 2022-23 season. Specific times for each age group were unavailable at press time.

Boys and girls grades 3-6 must be registered for the upcoming season at gngyouthbasketballassociation.sportngin.com.

Volunteers are needed to help coach and to serve on the board. Coaching volunteer forms are available during the registration process. To join the board, email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: