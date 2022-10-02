After a June fire destroyed the Dike Newell Elementary School in Bath, students proudly claimed their alternate school location and showed it off to parents at an open house last week.

“The building is great, and we are all settling in quite well,” said Principal Jennifer McKay.

Hosting an open house in early September as a “sneak peek,” McKay said students were excited to show off their temporary school to their families in a second open house last Wednesday. “We had a great turnout, and the feedback from everyone has been very positive,” said McKay.

Regional School Unit 1 administrators decided to transform the former Bath Regional Career and Technical Center after a man allegedly set fire to Dike Newell Elementary this summer, damaging much of the building beyond repair.

The former technical center underwent several upgrades, with contractors, educator and community volunteers pitching in over the summer.

Dike Newell parent Amy Yoakum said her daughter is a big fan of the new school.

“My daughter is a first grader and loves it! All summer she had been calling it ‘the new Dike-Newell’ but now, a few weeks into school, she just calls it ‘my school,'” said Yoakum.

RSU 1 Superintendent Patrick Manuel said students and staff are doing well, but it is an “adjustment.”

“There are some small logistical items we are still working out,” said Manuel.

As upgrades continue, McKay said students are particularly excited about the new playground.

“The playground is a hit, and we have plans to expand it further in late October or early November and to add the playscape from old Dike-Newell,” said McKay. “RSU1 has been very responsive to all our requests; even bringing us a bike rack this week, so a student can ride their scooter to school!”

