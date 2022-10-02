SCARBOROUGH – On Aug. 23, 2022, Judith L. Roy, 79, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed peacefully at home. Judy’s friends and family will always remember her for taking a simple moment and making it a lifelong lesson, memory, and smile.

Judy was born in Portland to Joseph and Lillian (Pearl) Roy on June 22, 1942. Judy graduated from Scarborough High School, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, and the University of Southern Maine.

She continued to work for Mercy Hospital in various positions, then teaching for the School of Nursing until it closed. Judy ran the school’s alumni association until it incorporated with St. Joseph College’s Alumni in 2019.

Judy and her parents ran several small businesses including a laundromat and craft store. After the craft store closed Judy worked for Maine Veteran’s in Scarborough as supervisor and education coordinator. Judy spent over 15 years in community service, spending time as a Scarborough Town Councilor and serving as a member on the building committee, the long-range planning committee, transportation committee and the greater Portland council of governments.

Judy was predeceased by her parents; brothers Robert and Donald Roy; and one niece, Susan Bishop.

Judy is survived by her friend and partner, Katrina; her nieces and nephews Paula Brown (Glen) and Jennifer Webster (Eric), Robert (Sally), Lawrence and Joseph (Trina) Roy; along with several cousins; and multiple great-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be Saturday Oct. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. The service will be Sunday Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice, the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, or the American Cancer Association.

