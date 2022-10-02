FREEPORT – Jeanne May Douglas of Freeport, passed away on Sept. 21, 2022 in Amherst, Mass. at the age of 97.

She was born in Addiscombe, Croyden, Surrey, England on Jan. 16, 1925 to William and Ethel Brealey. Jeanne was an only child who brought great joy to her parents as she did to all who knew her. Jeanne loved life, her family, her friends and had a strong faith in God.

Jeanne had a peaceful and happy childhood until she was 15 years old at which time World War II began. As she lived in southern England at the time, the war was a big part of her childhood memories.

Jeanne attended King’s College, University of London from 1942 – 1947, graduating with a degree in English and a teaching certificate. While there, she met the love of her life, Ian Douglas. She and Ian were married in 1948 after which they spent a year in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, where Jeanne taught English to 14-year-old boys.

In December of 1949, Jeanne and Ian sailed to Mumbai, India, continuing by train to Lahore, Pakistan where they spent five years as missionaries with the Plymouth Brethren. They returned to England, then on to Columbus, N.J., where they stayed while Ian went to Seminary in Philadelphia, Pa. They then returned as American Baptist missionaries to India where they spent another 12 years before retiring from mission work and returning to Massachusetts and Maine.

While in Maine, Jeanne worked at L.L.Bean for 10 years, was president of the Freeport Women’s Club and an active member of the South Freeport Congregational Church, heading up the Call to Care Committee for many years.

Jeanne was predeceased by Ian in 1975.

Those who mourn her passing and are deeply grateful for the many years Jeanne has been in our lives are her five children and their spouses, Anne (Ed), Murray (Ellen), Moira (Don), Ashley (Dianne) and Lynne (Bill); her 10 grandchildren, Kari (Chris), Kyle (Lauren), Ted (Jessica), Gabe (Lindsey), Ian (Vanessa), Eric (Julie), Katie (Vafa), Ian Douglas, Kelsey and Lauren; and her 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Jeanne’s online guest book.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous