ANOKA, Minn. – George C. Wood, 88, of Anoka, Minn., passed away on Sept. 23, 2022.

George was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Providence, R.I. to George Everett and Adeline (Andersen) Wood. Growing up, George spent summers in Raymond with his family and worked at Camps Timanous and Agawam.

He graduated from Providence Country Day School in 1951 where he lettered in football, wrestling, and baseball. He attended Brown University and was a member of the marching band.

George served in the Korean War along with the Army Reserves from 1979-1993. He married Marie McAllister in 1960, raised three children, and retired from the Bank of Boston in 1991.

After living in Raymond until 2002 to care for his mother, he moved to Minnesota to be close to his children and grandchildren. Beyond his family, his interests included traveling, cheering on the Boston Red Sox, and cooking.

He is survived by children Katherine (John) McSherry, Susan (Mark) LaBonne, and George David (Angie) Wood; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

George will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held on Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. at Washburn-McReavy Coon Rapids Chapel in Coon Rapids, Minn. and a graveside service is planned for June 2023 at the Riverside Cemetery in Raymond.

